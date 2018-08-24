Mayer's Blast Ignites Cutters

August 24, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





Danny Mayer's two-run home run helped the Cutters to a 8-3 win over the Muckdogs, as Williamsport pounded out a season-high 17 hits.

Danny Mayer finished the night 3 for 5 with a home run, his 6th and two RBI. It was his 6th , three-hit game of the season. Rafael Marchan recorded his 3rd , three-hit game, going 3 for 5 with a two doubles and a RBI. Ben Aklinski drilled his 7th home run of the season, finishing 2 for 4 with three RBI.

Juan Escorcia struck out a season-high 10 batters over five scoreless inning, earning his first win of the season. Randy Alcantara allowed three runs, including a two-run home run, over two innings of work. Blake Bennett struck out three over two scoreless innings in his Crosscutters debut.

Williamsport finished the night 4 for 16 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base. They had two innings ended by double plays with runners in scoring position.

WP: Juan Escorcia (1-3)

LP: Manuel Ramirez (3-1)

SV: N/A(0)

Crosscutters Record: 28-38 (W1)

Next Game: Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Sunday, August 26, 2018 vs State College, 7:05 p.m.

Replica BB&T Ballpark Giveaway/ Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act/ Baseball Bingo/ Senior Loggers Club

