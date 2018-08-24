McGee, 'Gades Stymie 'Cats

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY-Hudson Valley starting pitcher Easton McGee fired six-innings of two-hit baseball as the Renegades defeated the Tri-City ValleyCats 4-0 Friday night at Dutchess Stadium.

The Renegades got on the board in the third inning as a two-out, two-run double off the rightfield wall by catcher Chris Betts scored centerfielder Tanner Dodson from second and designated hitter Erik Ostberg from first. The rally started with two out and nobody on as Dodson doubled and Ostberg walked to set the stage for Betts.

Hudson Valley added two more runs in the fourth. Third-baseman Kaleo Johnson reached on a two-base throwing error from ValleyCats third-baseman Juan Pineda to start the inning. Johnson moved to third on a passed ball, then scored on an infield single to second by second-baseman Garrett Giovannelli. After a groundout moved Giovannelli to second, shortstop Ford Proctor roped a two-out RBI single to center to up the lead to 4-0.

McGee (6-3) was brilliant for Hudson Valley as he got the win by going six shutout innings and allowing only two hits. In fact, he carried a no-hitter into the sixth after retiring 14 consecutive batters and struck out five hitters on the evening.

The loss went to Tri-City starter Austin Hansen (2-3) who allowed two runs on three hits over three frames. Reliever B.J. Myers tossed three-innings of shutout baseball to garner his fifth save of the season. The right-hander allowed one hit and struck out three.

The teams combined for only seven hits with no batter registering more than one hit.

Hudson Valley wraps-up its three-game series with Tri-City tomorrow night with a 6:05 start. There will be fireworks following the contest. The Renegades will trot right-hander Christopher Sanchez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound against fellow-righty Nivaldo Rodriguez (3-1, 2.47 ERA) for the ValleyCats. It will be Sanchez's debut as a Renegade. Tickets can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

