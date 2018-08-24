Muckdogs Game Notes - vs. Williamsport

Today's Game- Batavia second of a four game series against Williamsport Crosscutters. The Muckdogs have had success against the Phillies' affiliate this season, going 6-3 against them this season. This is just their second visit to Dwyer Stadium this season.

That was last night- Batavia made a late rally in game one of the doubleheader, but left the tying run on second base in the bottom of the seventh to drop 3-2. In the second game of the series, Batavia threw a two-hit shutout with three innings from Peyton Culbertson, and another shutout three from Jameson McGrane to win 1-0.

Money on the Mound- The Muckdogs pitching staff has locked in over the last seven games. In that time, spanning 73 innings, Batavia's pitchers have given up just 21 earned runs. That checks out to a 2.58 ERA over that seven game span, including a ten-inning shutout over West Virginia on August 20th.

Guaimaro Getting After it- OF Alberto Guaimaro has been heating up for Batavia, knocking hits in 14 of his last 16 games, putting up 21 hits in that stretch. He also was riding an eight-game hit streak in the middle of that span, where he totaled 12 hits in that time.

Rodriguez Rocks The 'Pen- LHP Manuel Rodriguez has been lights out for Batavia this season from the bullpen. He has not given up an earned run this season since June 19th. That stretch has lasted 35.2 innings for Rodriguez. Six of his last eight outings have seen him also strike out at least four batters

Two-out trouble- The Muckdogs have had issues getting out of innings once they've reorded two outs. Batavia has given up a .258 average with RISP and two outs. Of Batavia's 291 runs against, 116 of them have crossed the plate with RISP and two outs.

Close Calls- Batavia has played a total of 65 games this season, 41 of which have been decided by two runs or less. Batavia has played the most one-run games of any team this season, and the Muckdogs are 20-21 in games decided by two or less. Batavia has the third-best reord in one-run games, and the worst record in two-run games at 2-9.

Recent Roster Action- On August 24th, RHP Josh Roberson was assigned to Batavia, and RHP Jordan Holloway was sent to Batavia on Minor League Rehab.

Marlins Update- The Marlins dropped to the Atlanta Braves by a 5-0 score last night. Ronald Acuna hit his 21st homer of the season in the Braves win.

