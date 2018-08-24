'Birds Win Back to Back

Aberdeen, M.D. - After taking five of six on the road, the IronBirds returned home and got a big win over Staten Island. Fueled by stellar pitching the 'Birds got a 6-2 win.

REPEAT: Last night Adam Hall reached on an error, stole base and scored on a sacrifice fly, tonight he did the same in the first inning to make it 1-0.

In the fourth Willy Yahn did the same thing he did last night. He started the inning with a double and scored on Jean Carmona's RBI single. Through four it was 2-0 IronBirds

GEMS: That's all there was to say about IronBird pitchers tonight. Gray Fenter threw three hitless, Kevin Magee and Ryan Conroy allowed one hit each and Zach Matson was perfect.

OTHER GRAY: The second Gray in the lineup was for Staten Island. Kyle Gray hammered a ball over the right field wall in the 7th inning to make it 2-2.

SEVENTH INNING ANTICS: Aberdeen scored in the seventh for the second straight night. Jaylen Feguson and Alfredo Gonzalez started it off with two hits. Escarra was walked intentionally and Willy Yahn drove in two runs with a single. An error then scored Escarra and a wild pitch brought Yahn to the plate to make it 6-2.

Aberdeen cruised to victory from there and is now one game back of .500.

UP NEXT: Tomorrow night at 7:05 the 'Birds and Yanks take Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium one more time.

