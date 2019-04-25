May-Grant Presents the Little Slugger Dugout for Nursing Mothers

April 25, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





In partnership with May-Grant Obstetrics & Gynecology, the Lancaster Barnstormers announce the opening of the May-Grant Little Slugger Dugout for nursing mothers' comfort and convenience while visiting Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The lounge is located off of the first base line behind Section 13. It includes comfortable chairs, a play area for toddlers, a diaper-changing station and a television for mothers to watch the game.

"The May Grant Little Slugger Dugout will be a friendlier place for nursing mothers, a private place where moms can feed their babies without missing an inning," stated Barnstormers' Vice President Kristen Simon.

"We want to be a part of the community, not just in the community, and we share this focus with the Barnstormers," said Mona Engle, CEO of Susquehanna Valley Women's Health Care, which oversees May-Grant. "This room will provide moms the opportunity to go quietly to a place they can feel comfortable and secure while they and their families can still enjoy the game."

May-Grant Obstetrics and Gynecology has seven locations throughout the Lancaster and Lebanon County area.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.