Rockers Announce Parking Plan for 2019 Season

April 25, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





HIGH POINT, NC - The High Point Rockers announced today the parking plans and layouts for their inaugural season at BB&T Point. The Rockers have partnered with multiple businesses around the ballpark, and the City of High Point, to acquire a bevy of spots for all fans who are looking to attend an Atlantic League game in High Point this summer.

There are six different lots, all within a short walk of the ballpark's primary gates. Signs will be posted on each Game Day to help fans identify those lots. Each lot will also be controlled by members of the High Point Rockers staff to ensure safety of all fans and their vehicles. Fans may begin parking in those lots on a first-come, first-serve basis, one hour prior to game time, unless otherwise specified.

All of these parking options, along with street parking, gives each fan good options for parking for BB&T Point. The Rockers encourage fans to carpool, arrive early and be patient as traffic and parking patterns get worked out for this wonderful addition to downtown High Point.

For those fans looking to enter through the Center Field Gate at Wilson Plaza, Preferred Parking is available at First Baptist Church, just across the street from the game. There is also Home Plate Preferred Parking available at 318 Westwood Avenue, which will open at 6:00pm. Right Field Preferred Parking is located on the corner of English Road and Lindsay Street, while VIP Parking for Suite and Loge Box Holders is available in the gravel lot at 214 Lindsay Street.

Handicapped Parking is extremely limited with only 24 spaces available and is located along Gatewood Avenue next to BB&T Point. Additional parking is available at the Plaza Parking Garage at the corner of High Avenue and South Elm Street, with Auxiliary Parking available on North Main Street or Westwood Avenue when needed.

All parking is on a first-come, first-serve basis although advanced purchases can be made. Parking at all lots is available for $3 per game, except for the Plaza Parking Garage. However, fans can purchase a full season parking pass at just $2 per game by visiting the Rockers front office at 214 Lindsay Street.

The Rockers will begin their inaugural season at BB&T Point on Thursday, May 2nd for a historic Opening Day against the defending Atlantic League champions, the Sugar Land Skeeters. It is the first of a four-game series and tickets are going fast. Fans are encouraged to slide to HighPointRockers.com, call (336) 888-1000, or visit the front office to be a part of this historic first weekend of games.

