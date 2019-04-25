Roster Finalized; 20th Anniversary Season Begins Friday in York

April 25, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced its official Opening Day roster following the culmination of spring training workouts. The team will begin its 20th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Friday, April 26, against the York Revolution in Pennsylvania.

"I'm really looking forward to getting the season going," said Ducks Manager Wally Backman. "We have a tremendously talented team, and all the guys are hungry to take the field and start our quest for a championship."

The final 27-man roster, which follows this release, features 18 players with former Major League experience. All five outfielders have played at the game's highest level, along with four infielders, two catchers and seven pitchers. Additionally, nine players are returning from the Ducks 2018 Liberty Division championship-winning squad, with two others having previous experience with the Ducks as well (Darin Downs, Tim Melville).

Spring Training invitee and Long Island native Alex Katz has been signed by the club. The left-handed pitcher has played four seasons of professional baseball, including parts of three with the Chicago White Sox organization and parts of two in the Baltimore Orioles system. In 120 career appearances (one start), he has compiled a 6-8 record with a 3.95 ERA, seven saves and 204 strikeouts over 200.1 innings pitched. The Manhasset native split the 2018 season with Single-A Delmarva and Advanced-A Frederick in the Orioles organization. He went 3-2 with a 4.31 ERA, one save and 56 strikeouts over 33 games. The St. John's (N.Y.) alum also pitched with the White Sox during spring training this year.

The Ducks will officially kick off the 2019 season on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Revolution. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Left-hander Bennett Parry gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution southpaw Ross Detwiler.

Fans can follow all the action during every game during the 20th Anniversary Season on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page (Facebook.com/LIDucks), YouTube channel (YouTube.com/DucksBaseball) and at LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.