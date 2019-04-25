Thomas and Morey Added on Eve of Opening Day

April 25, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.): On the eve of Opening Night, the York Revolution have made a pair of big additions to the pitching staff as left-hander Ian Thomas, a member of the Revs' 10th Anniversary Team, and right-hander Robert Morey have joined the club. The signings were announced by Revs manager Mark Mason.

Thomas appeared in seven games for the Revs to begin the 2012 season, quickly having his contract purchased by the Atlanta Braves that May. In his first career stint in a Major League organization, Thomas finished strong that season with Class A Rome, rolled out a sub-3.00 ERA at Double-A Mississippi in 2013, and made Atlanta's Opening Day roster to begin the 2014 season after winning a spot in the bullpen as a non-roster invite to spring training. Thomas debuted with a scoreless third of an inning on Opening Day at Miller Park in Milwaukee in the first Major League game he had ever attended, and fanned Bryce Harper in his second appearance for his first big league strike out. Seven of his first eight outings were scoreless, as Thomas went 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA in 16 outings during his first year in The Show.

He combined to go 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 14 outings over six separate stints in the big leagues the following year between the Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers who acquired him in a late-May trade. Thomas won his first Major League start on July 24 of that season against the New York Mets at Citi Field and was part of a division-champion squad with L.A.

Thomas was forced to shorten his season due to injury in 2016 and now begins his comeback where his Major League climb originally began seven years ago.

"Ian has a special place in Revs history," commented Mason. "It's exciting for him to be healthy again and we're happy to have him and give him an opportunity to work back toward the big leagues."

Thomas was selected to the Revs' 10th Anniversary Team prior to the 2016 season, honoring the top 25 players from the franchise's first decade. He became the fifth Revs alum to go from York to the Majors and the second to make his big league debut after playing in York. He is now one of ten who have gone on to the Majors after suiting up for the Revs.

Morey, a Virginia Beach native like Thomas, comes to York following six seasons in the Miami Marlins organization and a year pitching in Taiwan. The 6'1 righty was a fifth round draft pick of the Marlins in 2010 out of the University of Virginia where he was part of an ACC championship squad and outdueled Stephen Strasburg in an NCAA regional. Much of the 30-year-old's pro career has been spent as a starter, as he's compiled a 27-32 record with a 4.63 ERA in 119 outings (100 starts). Morey reached Triple-A New Orleans in three consecutive seasons from 2013-15 and sports an even lower lifetime ERA at that level (4.53).

"Robert is an experienced pitcher who has had success at the high levels of the minors," said Mason. "I like what I've seen from him in camp and we're excited to have him on our staff."

The Revs open the 2019 season on Friday night when they host the Long Island Ducks at 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park, kicking off the franchise's 13th season. It is the "Grand Re-Opening" at PeoplesBank Park. Opening Night features a T-Shirt Giveaway presented by the Law Firm of Dale E. Anstine, a Belly Buster in the Bullpen Balcony, the Grand First Pitch, and a National Anthem performance by American Idol contestant Jake Puliti. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revolution Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.