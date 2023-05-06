May 6, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

CJ LIU NO HITS THE RUBBERDUCKS IN GAME ONE In game one of last night's doubleheader, CJ Liu pitched a complete game, seven inning no-hitter, to record just the second in Sea Dogs history. He tossed 7.0 shutout innings walking two and striking out six. The first seven inning no-hitter in franchise history came one year ago today as Brayan Bello no-hit Reading in game two of a double header at Hadlock Field.

OFFENSE BACKS HIM UP In the first game last night, Portland wasted no time at the plate in the top of the first inning bringing four runs across. Phillip Sikes walked to lead off the inning before going on to steal second base (9) to put Portland in scoring position. Nick Yorke worked a walk before an RBI single by Ceddanne Rafaela advanced Yorke to second while scoring Sikes and Portland was on the board first, 1-0. With a full count, Niko Kavadas unloaded a three-run shot to right field and Portland extended the lead 4-0. In the top of the second inning when Corey Rosier singled to lead off the inning. A ground out to third base by Yorke allowed enough time for Rosier to score and the Sea Dogs extended the lead, 5-0. Niko Kavadas kept the power going at the plate with a lead-off double in the top of the third before a fly out to center field off the bat of Alex Binelas advanced Kavadas to third. A single from Stephen Scott would bring Kavadas around to score and Portland continued to lead, 6-0. In the top of the seventh inning, Tyler McDonough was hit by a pitch before Yorke worked a walk to put two runners on. A double off the bat of Ceddanne Rafaela would drive in both runners and the Sea Dogs extended the lead, 8-0

ERRORS ARE COSTLY IN GAME TWO Despite an early lead, the Sea Dogs fell 2-1 in game two. Portland continued the scoring early on after Elih Marrero drew a walk in the top of the third inning to put Portland on base. Marrero stole second base with Phillip Sikes at the plate to record his second stolen base of the season and Portland was threatening. A fly out to center field by Sikes advanced Marrero to third before a single by Tyler McDonough brought Marrero in to score and Portland took the lead, 1-0. Akron countered in the bottom of the fourth inning after Jose Tena singled to put Akron on base. Jonathan Rodriguez then reached on a hit by pitch before Joe Naranjo worked a walk to load the bases. Aaron Bracho was able to reach on a throwing error by Matthew Lugo which also allowed Tena and Rodriguez enough time to score and Akron took the lead, 2-1.

NIKO KAVADAS DISPLAYS POWER AND KEEPS STREAK ALIVE With a towering home run in game one of the doubleheader yesterday, Niko Kavadas now owns the longest active on base streak in the Eastern League. He has reached base in 15 games and is hitting .271 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI. He has also scored seven runs and has worked 16 walks.

SHANE DROHAN NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE MONTH Sea Dogs' left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for April. Drohan went 4-0 with a 0.78 ERA in four starts as he allowed two earned runs on 13 hits and four walks over 23.0 innings. Drohan held opponents to a .163 average and has not allowed an extra-base hit this season. He began the season with 12 scoreless innings. Drohan, 24, was selected by Boston in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Florida State University. The Red Sox prospect leads the league in wins (4), average (.163), and WHIP (0.74). While he ranks second in ERA (0.78) and ninth in strikeouts (26). His four wins in April tie the Sea Dogs franchise record for wins in the month. Drohan previously earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honor for the opening week of the 2023 season April 10-16.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 6, 2017 - Rafael Devers hit a grand slam in a 5-0 win over Reading at Hadlock Field in game one of a doubleheader. Jalen Beeks fanned eight batters over five scoreless frames to earn his fourth win of the year. Brock Holt went 1-for-3 in a MLB Rehab Assignment.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wyatt Olds will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched April 28th at Erie and tossed 4.2 innings allowing three runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three.

