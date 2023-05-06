Senators Shut Out Again

The Harrisburg Senators were shut out for a second straight day, losing Saturday afternoon 1-0 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Alex Troop started and pitched a solid six frames, but the Sens couldn't score for him. New Hampshire broke through for the games only run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Big Play

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Will Robertson connected for a sacrifice fly scoring Steward Berroa with the games only run.

On Capitol Hill

Alex Troop started and went 6 innings allowing just three hits while striking out seven. He retired the first nine batters then after a single, retired seven more in a row.

Reid Schaller followed and went 1.1 innings and allowed the game's only run though he wasn't in the game when the run scored.

Evan Lee pitched a third of an inning, faced three batters and walked two.

Joel Peguero retired the only batter he faced in the eighth to strand the bases loaded.

With the Gavel

Drew Millas had the only hit for the Senators.

Filibusters

With the shut out, the Senators have gone 22 consecutive innings without scoring... Harrisburg had just one batter reach second base, Carter Kieboom (walked and stole second)... After winning the first two games of the series, the Sens have dropped the last three to fall to 11-14.

On the Docket

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game six of their six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH Sunday at 1:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 1:20 p.m.

