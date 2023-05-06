Boston Area Native Sean Mellen Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo

New Hampshire Fisher Cats pitcher Sean Mellen

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Saturday that left-handed pitcher Sean Mellen has been promoted from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Mellen was born in Boston, grew up in nearby Norwood, Mass., and attended Northeastern University. He pitched in 32 games for the Fisher Cats last season, posting a 3.27 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched. In his first four outings this year, Mellen allowed just one earned run in 9.2 innings and fanned seven batters.

The 25-year-old was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Mellen was released by the Dodgers and signed with the Blue Jays on May 26, 2021. This is the first time he has been promoted to Triple-A in his career.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Sam Ryan will join the Fisher Cats from High-A Vancouver. Ryan made four relief appearances with New Hampshire in 2021. The 24-year-old Fairfax, Va., native was selected by the Blue Jays in the 12th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Fisher Cats continue the current six-game home series against the Harrisburg Senators Saturday at 4:05 p.m. Blue Jays No. 7 prospect Sem Robberse is scheduled to make his sixth start of the season.

