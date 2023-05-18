May 30th Is Peanut Free Night

May 18, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







Tuesday, May 30th, 2023, is "Peanut Free Night" presented by SunButter. During this event, no peanuts or peanut related/containing items will be sold from the concession stands before or during the game.

Enhanced cleaning and protective measures will be in place, including the removal of all products containing peanuts, however fans are still recommended to take appropriate precautions. Sunflower seeds and products will still be sold and consumed at Newman Outdoor Field for this event.

We ask all fans in attendance to adhere to these policies for this night to allow those with a peanut allergy to enjoy America's Pastime.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.