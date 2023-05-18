American Association Announces Franklin Field and Milwaukee Milkmen to Host 2023 All-Star Game

Franklin, Wisconsin - The American Association has announced that Franklin Field and the Milwaukee Milkmen will host the American Association All-Star Game on July 18, 2023. The American Association's top talent take the field for a 6:35pm game.

In addition to the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, the two-day event will kickoff on July 17th and feature a beer festival, golf outing at Luxe Golf Bays, live music, and a variety of kids activities around the Ballpark Commons campus.

"Hosting the American Association All-Star Game is a huge honor -- we're grateful to the owners and our commissioner for this great opportunity," said Milwaukee Milkmen owner Mike Zimmerman. "Our fans will welcome the best players in our league, showcasing their talents in the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby -- even a little golf. The entire Milwaukee Milkmen organization is excited about this big event as it's an opportunity to showcase the entire Ballpark Commons development and the great city of Franklin."

All-Star festivities offer something for everyone: live music, Rock League Baseball Youth All-Star Game and Skills Workout, Home Run Derby, Craft Beer & Soda sampling from over 15 breweries, a par-3 golf tournament at Luxe Golf Bays, special guests with autograph and photo opportunities, and much more. That's not to mention specials at the Umbrella Bar, Hinterhof, Luxe Golf Bays, Blend Coffee & Cocktails, Brick Pizzeria & Ristorante, Dog Haus, and more!

Tickets to the All-Star game will be available for purchase to the general public beginning May 30.

Groups of ten or more may purchase All-Star Game tickets in advance of the public onsale. Fill out our this form and a member of our group sales staff will reach out to provide you with more information on how we can make it a special night at the ballpark for your group!

