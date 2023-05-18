Birds Outslugged by Lincoln in Series Finale

Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries led by five runs on two separate occasions and belted three homeruns on Thursday but Lincoln avoided the three-game series sweep with a 16-12 victory.

Sioux Falls loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning before Jabari Henry drove in two with a single and Mike Hart blasted a three-run homerun.

Lincoln scored three runs in each of the next two innings to grab their first lead but the Canaries pushed six runs across in the home half of the fourth. Hunter Clanin and Jordan Barth produced back-to-back RBI singles before Ozzie Martinez uncorked a three-run homerun. Darnell Sweeney added an RBI sacrifice fly before the Saltdogs could escape the jam.

Lincoln's offense came storming back, plating the next ten runs and took a 16-11 lead into the bottom of the ninth. Sweeney led off the frame with a solo homerun but the Canaries could get no closer, dropping to 3-4 on the season.

Barth, Martinez and Marshall Rich each finished with three hits as Sioux Falls collected 17 as a team. The Birds will open a three-game series at Kansas City (1-5) beginning Friday at 7:00pm.

