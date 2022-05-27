May 27, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 27, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS RECORD LONGEST WINNING STREAK OF THE SEASON - The Portland Sea Dogs won their fifth-straight game and third consecutive over the Somerset Patriots, 3- 1 last night at Hadlock Field. Somerset broke onto the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning against Walter. With one out, Elijah Dunham hit a solo homer to right field. It was his sixth of the year and gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead. The Sea Dogs responded in the bottom of the third inning with two runs against Patriots starter Randy Vasquez. Elih Marrero and David Hamilton got the inning started with base hits. One out later, Devlin Granberg doubled to left, scoring both and giving Portland a 2-1 lead. Portland added to their score in the bottom of the sixth inning with Somerset reliever Steven Jennings on the mound. With two outs, Wil Dalton kept the inning alive with a double. Tyreque Reed followed with a double of his own, expanding the Sea Dogs lead to 3-1. Walter worked through the seventh inning, giving way to the bullpen in the eighth. Joan Martinez pitched a perfect eighth inning while striking out one. Chase Shugart entered the game for the ninth and struck out three to secure a 3-1 Sea Dogs win.

HAMILTON DOESN'T THROW AWAY HIS SHOT - In the first inning, David Hamilton stole his league-leading 19th and 20th stolen bases of the season. The speedy infielder has only been caught stealing three times this year out of 23 attempts.

SHORTEST GAME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY - Last night's contest was a speedy one hour and 54 minutes, tying the fastest game in franchise history. The original record was set on May 13, 2011 when the Portland Sea Dogs visited the New Britain Rock Cats. The Sea Dogs fell 2-0 that night, and there were seven combined hits and one error for New Britain. Only one walk was issued all night and it was by the Rock Cats in the ninth inning.

BRANDON WALTER SPINS ANOTHER GEM - Brandon Walter was masterful again last night for the Sea Dogs, earning his second winning decision of the season and lowering his ERA to 2.88. In 7.0 innings last night, he allowed just one run on one hit (solo home run in the second inning) while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk.

SOMERSET JUMPS AHEAD, BUT SEA DOGS COME AWAY WITH THE WIN - In each of the three games this week facing the Patriots, Somerset has gotten on the board first with the Sea Dogs making up ground and securing a victory each game. The largest deficit Portland has had to overcome this week was two runs on Wednesday.

HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD - Portland reliever Brendan Nail has not allowed a hit in his last four outings for the Sea Dogs. In that time he is 0-1 with a 0.00 ERA. He has tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run (unearned), one walk and striking out six.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 27, 2018: Jeremy Rivera reached base five times and Kyle Hart threw a career-high eight innings, leading the Sea Dogs to a 6-2 win over Reading at Hadlock Field.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Dylan Spacke will make his third start of the season tonight for the Sea Dogs. In his second start of the year on 5/21 vs Harrisburg he tossed 4.0 shutout innings while striking out four and did not issue a walk. Spacke received his second losing decision of the season against the Patriots on 4/30 in New Jersey. He tossed 3.0 innings in relief allowing one run on one hit while walking three and striking out two.

