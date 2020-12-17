Mavs Reveal New Pre-Game Show Exclusively on Flosports
December 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Thursday that the club will be introducing a new pre-game show during the 2020-21 season.
The show will be hosted by Mavs Insiders Ryan Gibson, Adam Twenter, and Joe Rozycki as they analyze standings, the matchup, and much more exclusively on FloSports. The pre-game show will be filmed live in the Martin Underground at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Before every home game, the pre-game show will air 50 minutes before puck drop. The first pre-game show of the season will air on December 18, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. CT.
Tune in to the pre-game show across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 17, 2020
- Mavs Reveal New Pre-Game Show Exclusively on Flosports - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Games Postponed this Weekend - Utah Grizzlies
- Indy Fuel and Community Health Network Extend Partnership - Indy Fuel
- AHL and ECHL Join Hockey Is for Everyone Campaign - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavs Reveal New Pre-Game Show Exclusively on Flosports
- Mavericks Announce Salvation Army Night at Cable Dahmer Arena
- Mavericks Announce Second Portion of 2020-21 Regular Season
- Mavericks Take Indy to the Limit, But Fall in Shootout
- Mavericks Sign Goalie Sean Bonar