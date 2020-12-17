Mavs Reveal New Pre-Game Show Exclusively on Flosports

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Thursday that the club will be introducing a new pre-game show during the 2020-21 season.

The show will be hosted by Mavs Insiders Ryan Gibson, Adam Twenter, and Joe Rozycki as they analyze standings, the matchup, and much more exclusively on FloSports. The pre-game show will be filmed live in the Martin Underground at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Before every home game, the pre-game show will air 50 minutes before puck drop. The first pre-game show of the season will air on December 18, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. CT.

Tune in to the pre-game show across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

