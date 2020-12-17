Two-Game Road Trip Postponed

December 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers contests against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Dec.18 and Saturday Dec. 19 have both been postponed, per league safety protocols.

The ECHL is working with the Grizzlies and Oilers on rescheduling these games to a later date.

Tulsa is next in action on Boxing Day, December 26, in Allen, followed by a rematch between the Americans and the Oilers on December 27. Both games will take place at the Allen Event Center.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.