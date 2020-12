ECHL Transactions - December 17

December 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 17, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Mathieu Foget, F

Jacksonville:

Luke Shiplo, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Jacksonville:

Add Andrew Peski, D assigned by Providence

Add Callum Booth, G assigned by Boston

Delete Callum Booth, G placed on reserve

Delete Jeff Taylor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/13)

Kansas City:

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Add Brodie Reid, F activated from reserve

Delete Sean Bonar, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Justin Woods, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Lane Scheidl, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Rapid City:

Delete Craig Pantano, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Kyle Froese, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Griffin Luce, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Tyler Coulter, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

South Carolina:

Add Doyle Somerby, D activated from reserve

Add Brett Supinski, F activated from reserve

Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jack Badini, F assigned by Anaheim

Delete Jack Badini, F placed on reserve

Delete Olle Eriksson Ek, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Chris Schutz, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Utah:

Add Pat Cannone, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Yuri Terao, F added to active roster (obtained P1 visa)

Delete Tanner Jago, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.