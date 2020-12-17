Grizzlies Games Postponed this Weekend

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies games for December 18th and 19th against the Tulsa Oilers have been postponed, per league safety protocols.

The ECHL is working with the Grizzlies and Oilers on rescheduling the games to a later date.

Tickets for this weekend's games will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Once the rescheduled games are announced, we will inform you via Email. If you have any questions, you can call the Grizzlies office at (801) 988-8000.

The Grizzlies home opener will now be on December 31st, January 1st and 2nd vs Rapid City. For continuing updates follow the Grizzlies and the ECHL on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

