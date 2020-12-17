Indy Fuel and Community Health Network Extend Partnership

December 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have renewed their partnership with Community Health Network as the team's Official Healthcare Provider/Sports Medicine Provider for three more seasons.

As one of the founding partners in the inaugural season for the Indy Fuel, Community Health Network has served as a key partner in supporting all of the team's health and well-being both on and off the ice. As part of the partnership, Community Sports Medicine will provide medical services to the Fuel including access to a team physician and athletic trainer. Entering his seventh season with the Fuel, Head Athletic Trainer George Bullock, Jr., LAT, ATC will continue to provide medical care to players throughout the next three seasons.

"Community Health has been an outstanding partner for the Indy Fuel for all six years of the franchise's existence," said Indy Fuel President Larry McQueary. "From providing care to our players to partnering on community initiatives, we truly appreciate their partnership and look forward to continuing it for years to come."

The continuation of the partnership sees Community Health Network extend their sponsorship role from on-ice sponsor to becoming the first official warm-up jersey sponsor. The Indy Fuel will don the jersey for all 36 home games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum before being auctioned off at the end of the season.

"We are delighted to continue as the official sports medicine partner to the Indy Fuel professional hockey team. The Indy Fuel have been outstanding representatives of the city Indianapolis and central Indiana, and have made lasting contributions to our communities, said Jon Fohrer, vice president of orthopedics and sports medicine at Community Health Network. "We are glad to be a part of the Fuel Family, and part of their continued success. The Community Health Network Sports Medicine team is dedicated to providing exceptional care, both on and off the field, and we look forward to another great season of Fuel hockey!"

Single-Game tickets are now available for Fuel seventh season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2020-21 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.