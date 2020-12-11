Mavs Game Preview December 11
December 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks kick off the 2020-21 ECHL regular season tonight at 6:05 p.m. against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/
Listen Live: https://www.kcmavericks.com/en/multimedia/multimedia-back-pages/listen-live
Looking Back
On March 14, 2020, the ECHL cancelled the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The Mavericks played in their last regular season contest on March 8, 2020. It has been nine months and three days without Mavericks hockey, but that ends tonight!
Moving Forward
The Kansas City Mavericks officially kick off the club's 12th season tonight becoming the longest tenured professional hockey franchise in Kansas City. The Mavericks enter their third season as the ECHL affiliate for the NHL's Calgary Flames and the AHL's Stockton Heat.
Last Season Series
The Kansas City Mavericks faced off against the Indy Fuel four times last season and finished 1-2-1-0. The Mavericks enter tonight with an all-time ECHL W-L-T record of 13-7-3 against the Fuel.
OKG
During the offseason, a main focus of the recruitment process was bringing in players that are "OKG" or "Our Kind of Guy." Head Coach and Director of Hockey Ops, Tad O'Had, believed that the team's identity must constantly have a work-based foundation and that all players must excel through personal ownership of their work rate and pro habits.
---
###
