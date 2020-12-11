Coach Tetraut Reveals 2020 Leadership Team

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the Captains and Leadership Team for the 2020-21 Rapid City Rush.

Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault announced today that Peter Quenneville will reprise his role as the Captain of the Rapid City Rush, a role he earned in the 2019-20 ECHL season. In addition to Quenneville, Coach Tetrault announced four additional skaters that will rotate the role of Assistant Captains. For home games, Rush forwards Tyler Coulter and Cedric Montminy will don the "A" on their jersey, while newcomers Mason Baptista and Alex Rodriguez will wear the "A" for road contests.

Quenneville is the first player to serve as the Rush Captain in consecutive seasons since Riley Weselowski accomplished the feat from the 2017-18 season to the trade deadline of the 2018-19 campaign. In his first season with the Rush in 2019-20, the 11th Captain in Rush history finished the year as the leading scorer of the team with 58 points in 51 games, and was tied for a share of the team lead with 24 goals. Additionally, he led the Rush with 16 power play assists and 24 power play points, which finished second in the entire ECHL. The Columbus Blue Jackets 2013 draft pick (7th Rd-#195) begins his 6th professional season tonight, and brings career totals of 96 goals, 104 assists, and 200 points in 243 games in Europe, the ECHL, and the AHL.

Coulter becomes an Assistant Captain following a stellar rookie campaign with the Rush last year. In 2019-20, Coulter shared the goal-scoring lead with Quenneville at 24 goals, amassed 39 points in 47 games, and led the Rush, as well as all ECHL rookies with 11 power play goals. For his brilliant effort on the ice and as a frequent ambassador in the Rapid City community, Coulter was awarded the 2020 Blaine Jarvis "Heart and Soul Award", the Rush organization's highest individual honor.

Montminy earns the Assistant Captaincy for a third consecutive season with the Rush dating back to his rookie campaign in the 2018-19 season. In 2019-20, he amassed 6 goals and 12 points in 26 games. Entering his third season with the Rush, Montminy holds 26 goals, 24 assists, 50 points, and 163 PIM to his credit in 86 games. Montminy blazed onto the scene during his rookie season in 2018-19, scoring 20 goals and 38 points in 60 games along with 117 PIM, becoming the fifth player and first rookie in team history to register a 20+ goal and 100+ PIM season. At the conclusion of the year, Montminy was awarded the 2019 Blaine Jarvis "Heart and Soul Award" for his excellence on the ice and in the Rapid City community.

Baptista joined the Rush in training camp, and will serve as an Assistant Captain for all road games as he begins his first season with the team. In 2019-20, he was a member of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and served as the team's Player-Assistant Coach. Entering his sixth season as a professional, Baptista brings 315 games of experience between the ECHL and Germany's DEL2, compiling 78 goals, 116 assists, and 194 points.

Rodriguez, who joined the Rush as a free agent this summer, will also serve as an Assistant Captain alongside Baptista for all road contests. In his first full professional campaign in 2019-20, he finished as the second-leading scorer for the Norfolk Admirals with 16 goals, 13 assists, and 29 points in 58 games. Beginning his second season as a professional, Rodriguez has 21 career goals and 39 points in 69 career ECHL games with the Admirals.

The Rush begin their 13th season of hockey tonight when they take on the Utah Grizzlies. "Home Opening Night", presented by the Denny Menholt Auto Group, features rally towels for all fans in attendance, in addition to a pre-game tailgate party featuring live music from Tanner Johns and the Canadian Tuxedos. Saturday's series finale against Utah is "Rapid City Thrillers Night", sponsored by Vast, which sees the Rush pay homage to the Continental Basketball Association's Rapid City Thrillers of the 1980's and 1990's. The team will wear specialty Thrillers-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game on Saturday.

