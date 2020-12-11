Mavericks Take Indy to the Limit, But Fall in Shootout

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Indy Fuel by a final score of 4-3 Friday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Zach Osburn, Giorgio Estephan, and Lane Scheidl netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks now return home for their home opener against the Indy Fuel on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Zach Osburn (1) at 2:26. Unassisted.

Indy goal: David Broll (1) at 13:05. Assisted by Derian Plouffe and Mike Lee.

Shots: KC 11, IND 6

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (1, PP) at 6:16. Assisted by Zach Osburn.

Indy goal: Alex Rauter (1) at 15:22. Assisted by Peter Krieger and Keoni Texeira.

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (1) at 19:00. Unassisted.

Shots: KC 6, IND 8

Third Period

Indy goal: Derek Barach (1) at 19:51. Assisted by Jared Thomas and David Broll.

Shots: KC 6, IND 10

Shootout

Mavericks: Estephan (miss), Marinaccio (miss), Farley (miss)

Fuel: Lee (miss), Krieger (score), Thomas (miss)

Notes and Streaks

Sean Bonar stopped 26 of 29 shots.

The Mavericks went one-for-two on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.

Zach Osburn registered a multipoint game with a goal and an assist.

