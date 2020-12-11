ECHL Transactions - December 11

December 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 11, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Colton Leiter, F/D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

Add Matt Marcinew, F signed contract, added to Active Roster

Jacksonville:

Add Nick Saracino, F added to Active Roster (claimed from South Carolina)

Delete Nick Saracino, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Ben Pulley, G added as EBUG

Add Sean Bonar, G signed contract, added to Active Roster

Delete Andrew Shortridge, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Rapid City:

Add Craig Pantano, G signed contract

Delete Craig Pantano, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Frederic Letourneau, F activated from reserve

Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve

Add Macoy Erkamps, D added to NHL/AHL Active List (from Active Roster)

Add Doyle Somerby, D signed contract

Add Brett Supinski, F signed contract

Delete Doyle Somerby, D placed on reserve

Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from December 11, 2020

