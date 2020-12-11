ECHL Transactions - December 11
December 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 11, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Colton Leiter, F/D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
Add Matt Marcinew, F signed contract, added to Active Roster
Jacksonville:
Add Nick Saracino, F added to Active Roster (claimed from South Carolina)
Delete Nick Saracino, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Ben Pulley, G added as EBUG
Add Sean Bonar, G signed contract, added to Active Roster
Delete Andrew Shortridge, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Rapid City:
Add Craig Pantano, G signed contract
Delete Craig Pantano, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Frederic Letourneau, F activated from reserve
Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve
Add Macoy Erkamps, D added to NHL/AHL Active List (from Active Roster)
Add Doyle Somerby, D signed contract
Add Brett Supinski, F signed contract
Delete Doyle Somerby, D placed on reserve
Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 11, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - December 11 - ECHL
- Mavericks Sign Goalie Sean Bonar - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mavs Game Preview December 11 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Home Opener - Rapid City Rush
- 2020-21 Florida Everblades Season Preview - Florida Everblades
- Grizz Game Preview: December 11, 2020 Utah at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.