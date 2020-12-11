Game Notes: vs Utah - Home Opener
December 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
BACK IN THE BLACK HILLS: Entering home-opening night, the Rush retain six players that were on the team last year, five of which played in the home-opener in 2019. Captain Peter Quenneville, Assistant Captains Tyler Coulter and Cedric Montminy, Eric Israel, and Brennan Saulnier all make a return to the home-opening lineup. Israel, Quenneville, and Saulnier each had an assist in the 4-3 win against Utah, beginning what ended up as a franchise record 9-game winning streak on home ice.
KEEP IT ROLLING: Every time the Rush and Grizzlies meet, its always a bitter rivalry showdown. The Rush have seen overwhelming success on their side of the rivalry, even though at one point they were referred to as a "perennial bottom feeder" from someone on the opposite side. Despite that, Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault holds a career record of 23-11-1-1 in 36 games against Utah since being named the Head Coach in the 2017-18 season. Last season, the Rush were 6-4-1-0 against Utah, and 4-2-0-0 in Rapid City. All-time in Rapid City, the Rush hold a record of 19-8-0-2.
WE'RE BAAAAAACK!!!: For the first time since March 7th, coincidentally against Utah, the Rush are back in action with their latest home-opener in team history. With a unique home-opening situation this season, let's revisit some of the more unique trends from past home-openers:
Tonight is the 13th home-opener in Rush history. All-time, the Rush are 8-4-0-0 when opening up the home slate of their season. Last year's win vs Utah broke a three-game losing streak on home-opening night.
When the home-opener and season-opener coincide, the Rush hold a 2-2-0-0 record.
All-time in the first game of the season, the Rush are 5-4-1-2. The team earned either a win or a point in each of their first seven season openers (5-0-0-2 from 2008 to 2014).
Tonight sets a new record for the latest home-opener in team history, breaking the previous record of November 29, 2008, the very first Rush game in team history. The Rush won 4-0 against Colorado behind Miguel Beaudry's 27 saves
On the topic of shutouts, only twice have the Rush won via a shutout on either the home-opener or season-opener. In addition to Beaudry vs Colorado in 2008, Danny Battochio blanked Fort Wayne in the first game of the season in 2010-11 with a 36-save shutout.
REGULAR SEASON GAME ONE- 12/11/2020
Rapid City Rush vs Utah Grizzlies - 7:05 p.m. MDT
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena
LAST SEASON
Utah: 62gp, 34-17-7-4, 79pts (3rd Mountain)
Last Game - 3/7 @ Rapid City (7-4 W)
Rush: 60gp, 29-25-5-1, 64pts (5th Mountain)
Last Game - 3/7 vs Utah (7-4 L)
HEAD TO HEAD - 2019/20 - 11 Games Played
Utah: 5-2-2-2, 14pts
Power Play: 17.9% (10/56)
Penalty Kill: 85.5% (47/55)
Leading Scorer(s): Ty Lewis* (8gp, 2g-8ast-10pts)
Rush: 6-4-1-0, 13pts
Power Play: 14.5% (8/55)
Penalty Kill: 82.1% (46/56)
Leading Scorer(s): Brennan Saulnier (10gp, 4g-5ast-9pts)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 11, 2020
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Home Opener - Rapid City Rush
- 2020-21 Florida Everblades Season Preview - Florida Everblades
- Grizz Game Preview: December 11, 2020 Utah at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.