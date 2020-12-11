Mavericks Sign Goalie Sean Bonar

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Friday that the club has signed goalie Sean Bonar.

Bonar, a six-foot-one, 174-pound, 29-year-old goaltender from Delta, British Columbia joins the Mavericks after appearing in 20 games for the Atlanta Gladiators last season. Last season, he posted a .889 save percentage, 3.72 goals against average, and one shutout for the Gladiators.

The Kansas City Mavericks have placed goaltender Andrew Shortridge on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

The Mavericks kick off the 2020-21 ECHL regular season on the road against the Indy Fuel tonight.

