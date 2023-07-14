Mavericks Trade for Defenseman Jared Brandt

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks and Worcester Railers agreed to a trade today that sends defenseman Jared Brandt to Kansas City in exchange for forward Keeghan Howdeshell.

Brandt, 27, has 102 games of ECHL experience between Worcester and Reading, scoring four goals and adding 18 assists.

"Jared has been a rock-solid shutdown d-man in Worcester," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "He is a third-year pro that has really matured his defensive game and logged important minutes in the ECHL. We like his defensive play, his grit and his ability to shut down the opponent's best line."

A St. Louis native, Brandt has been a Kansas City resident since 2014.

