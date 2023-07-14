Oilers Sign Rookie Defenseman Lincoln Erne

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Friday the signing of rookie defenseman Lincoln Erne - the first announced rookie signing of the 2023-24 season.

Erne, 24, joins the Oilers upon completing a four-year career at Canisius College, producing 13 points (1G, 12A) and a plus-seven rating in 108 games.

The Griffin led Canisius in blocked shots as a sophomore and junior and finished his junior season as the team's PIM leader with 48. Erne logged 41 games his senior season enroute to an Atlantic Hockey Conference Championship and a berth in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The 6'2, 205 lbs. blueliner finished college as a four-time AHA All-Academic Team selection and was named the AHA Student Athlete of the Year in his junior and senior seasons. The American Hockey Coaches Association placed the defenseman on its All-American Scholar roster twice.

"I'm eager to see what Lincoln brings in his first pro year," head coach Rob Murray said. "He's a big body and a right-handed shot, which we had little of last season. He's displayed great defensive ability in college, and while he didn't produce a ton of points in college, he had offensive success in juniors. We're getting a good penalty killer who is willing to block shots, and he's not afraid to play a physical game."

The Blaine, Minn. Native played two seasons with Minot of the NAHL, compiling 51 points (9G, 42A), 160 PIM and a plus-15 rating in 114 games with the Minotauros. The right-handed defenseman's play earned NAHL All-Central Division Rookie Team honors in 2017-18.

Prior to juniors the two-time Student Athlete of the Year represented Blaine High School, captaining the squad his final season. Erne tallied 56 points (13G, 43A) in 78 career games.

The Oilers will play two preseason games in 2023. Starting on the road against the Allen Americans at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

