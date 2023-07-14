Indy Signs Defenseman Luke McInnis

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have signed defenseman Luke McInnis to a standard player contract for the 2023-24 season.

Indy recently acquired McInnis' ECHL playing rights from the Orlando Solar Bears where he played the last three seasons, completing the futures portion of the trade where forward Karl El-Mir went to Orlando prior to the 2022-23 season.

Last season, McInnis tallied 25 points (1g, 24a) in 45 games with the Solar Bears while also collecting 55 penalty minutes. During the 2021-22 campaign, the 24-year-old tallied 27 points (8g, 19a) in 64 games while also collecting 55 penalty minutes. In his first professional season, the Massachusetts native played in 46 games for Orlando and scored four points.

Prior to his professional career, McInnis attended Boston College where he scored 27 points through 132 games for the Eagles.

During the 2015-16 season, the 5'11" defenseman played for the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he tallied 28 points in 58 games, earning USHL All-Rookie Second Team honors.

Additionally, he skated in the 2015 USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game, receiving the game's MVP award.

Luke's father, Marty McInnis also attended Boston College before beginning a 13-year NHL career. Marty is now the assistant men's hockey coach at Boston College. His mother also attended Boston College where she played lacrosse.

This is the Fuel's third signing of the 2023-24 season. McInnis joins defenseman Trevor Zins and forward Matus Spodniak. Stay tuned for more signing announcements throughout the summer!

