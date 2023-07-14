Tanner Eberle Re-Signs with Rabbits for 23-24

July 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that the club has re-signed forward Tanner Eberle to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Eberle, 29, returns for a second season in Greenville after appearing in 61 games for the Navy and Orange, recording a career-high 49 points (24g, 25a). The 2022-23 campaign saw the winger post high-water marks in goals, assists, and power-play tallies while landing him third on the team in total scoring.

Before joining the Swamp Rabbits, the Regina, Saskatchewan native spent four seasons in the United Kingdom with the Sheffield Steelers of the Elite Ice Hockey League, where he produced 136 points (69g, 67a) in 170 games.

In his ECHL Career, Eberle has skated in 237 games for four different teams while accumulating 131 career points (71g, 60a). Along with his ECHL totals, Eberle has skated in 10 games in the American Hockey league with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and the Iowa Wild.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Swamp Rabbits Full and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.