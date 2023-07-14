Worcester Railers HC Acquire Forward Keeghan Howdeshell for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has acquired forward Keeghan Howdeshell in a trade from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for defenseman Jared Brandt. Howdeshell is now under contract with the Railers for the 2023-24 season.

Howdeshell, 25, comes to Worcester for his first season with the Railers, and his fifth season as a professional. Entering this season, Howdeshell has made stops with the Rapid City Rush, Jacksonville Icemen, Toledo Walleye, and the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL, and the Tuscon Roadrunners and Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League. Across his professional career, he has scored 99 points (38-61-99) in 167 games. With the Mavericks during the 2022-23 season, Howdeshell scored 28 points (12-16-28) in 55 games to go along with 22 penalty minutes.

"Keeghan's experience, size, skill, skating ability, and compete level will be a huge addition to the Railers offense this season," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He has just begun to scratch the surface of his potential as a player and we can't wait to see what he will bring to the ice and the locker room this upcoming winter in Worcester."

Prior to playing professional hockey, Howdeshell played juniors with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League, and Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, where he was an assistant captain for one season. While playing juniors hockey, he scored 148 points (75-73-148) in 233 games.

The Railers have announced three players officially signed for the 2023-24 season, as Howdeshell joins Adam Goodsir and Anthony Repaci as the three signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions.

