Mavericks Sign Forward Brendan Robbins to Professional Tryout Contract

September 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Forward Brendan Robbins with the University of Maine

(Kansas City Mavericks) Forward Brendan Robbins with the University of Maine(Kansas City Mavericks)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Wednesday the club has signed forward Brendan Robbins to a professional tryout contract for the 2020-21 season.

Robbins, a six-foot-two, 190-pound forward from Nashua, New Hampshire joins the Mavericks on a tryout basis with five pro games under his belt. He appeared in one AHL game for the Springfield Thunderbirds in 2018-19. In 2019-20, he appeared in four games for the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL, scoring a goal and collecting an assist for two points along with a plus-four plus-minus rating.

"Brendan's best hockey is in front of him," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He had some unfortunate injuries in the past, but his work-ethic, ability to compete and his top end speed make him a very attractive player for us. We loved what he had to say in our conversations with him. He is making a focused effort to put himself in a position to make himself the best hockey player he can be."

Robbins played collegiately at the University of Maine, appearing in 143 games, scoring 30 goals and notching 35 assists for 65 points for the Black Bears.

The ECHL announced a targeted start date of the 2020-21 regular season of December 4, 2020. Reserve your season tickets now by visiting kcmavericks.com or calling 816-252-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.