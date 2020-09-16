Cyclones Re-Sign Connor Schmidt

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have re-signed defenseman CONNOR SCHMIDT to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Schmidt finished the 2019-2020 season with the Cyclones registering 21 penalty minutes. Prior to being claimed on waivers by the 'Clones on January 24, Schmidt played 13 games with the Kalamazoo Wings scoring two points in 13 games. In his first two professional seasons, Connor had stints with the Toledo Walleye and Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL as well as the Huntsville Havoc of the SPHL.

"I'm very grateful to be returning to the great city and organization in Cincinnati," said Schmidt. "The way last season ended was very unfortunate for all of us. With that being said, we have some unfinished business to take care of."

Prior to turning pro, the 5'11" Flat Rock, Michigan native finished his collegiate career at Utica College scoring 15 points in 25 games. Schmidt also spent a season at Arizona State University and two seasons at Ferris State University.

"Connor is an experienced ECHL defenseman that provided quality depth for us in the second half of the season," commented Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "He is mobile, tough to play against and is a player that leaves it all on the ice every night. We look forward to him returning."

