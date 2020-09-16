ECHL's Allen Americans Select ImagineAR for Fan Engagement & Sponsorship Programs

September 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Vancouver, CANADA and Erie, PA - September 16, 2020 - ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF), the company providing augmented reality (AR) fan engagement experiences for sports teams, announced they have been selected by the Allen Americans of the ECHL (Premier "AA" Hockey League). The Allen Americans previously used ImagineAR to support local restaurant partners whose operations have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic with the initiative, "Biscuit's Curbside Pick Up".

"The Allen Americans are excited to be expanding our ability to provide an iconic gameday atmosphere through the addition of this cutting-edge partnership with ImagineAR," shares Allen Americans Team President and Alternate Governor Mike Waddell, "The immersive augmented reality engagements will deliver a new dimension of fan experiences with our Athletes, Coaches, Ice Angels and of course, the coolest dog on ice, Biscuit the Bulldog. The creativity is open ended so this ImagineAR technology will be continually evolving."

Neal Bendesky, VP Sports & Live Events of ImagineAR, said "The Allen Americans are leaders in the ECHL in leveraging ImagineAR to support their community partners. We are excited to extend their current AR partner program that activated their mascot Biscuit. Their new digital strategy will provide a more immersive experience for their fans that will create social media engagement."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.