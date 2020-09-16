Gazzola returns to the Pond

Toledo, OH - Defenseman Randy Gazzola has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

Gazzola, a native of Thorold, Ontario, rejoins the Walleye after spending the 2019-20 in Italy with Rittner Baum, of the 17 team Alps Hockey League. Over 44 games, he scored 10 goals and 24 assists, and was a +21 for the season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman appeared in seven games with Toledo during the 2018-19 season where he tallied five points (1G, 4A).

"Randy represents exactly what we look for when we are recruiting," said Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye head coach. "Randy is a player who wants to get better, has high expectations and standards of himself, wants to win, but more importantly, he is a true leader and great person. He will be counted on to play big minutes, like he did during our Kelly Cup run."

Prior to turning pro, the 27-year-old helped the University of New Brunswick to three University Cup Championships in Canada. Over his five-year career, Gazzola appeared in 134 games with 19 goals, 86 assists for 105 points and 60 penalty minutes.

His decorated career started with taking home the Rookie of the Year honor in the 2014-15 season where he averaged nearly a point per game with two goals and 22 assists in 28 games. That landed him on the CIS All-Rookie Team that year. In the 2017-18 season, Gazzola was named to the CIS Second All-Star team while collecting awards for the Most Sportsmanlike Player and the Outstanding Student Athlete award.

