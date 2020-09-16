ECHL to Relive 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic with #ECHLAtHome Watch Party

PRINCETON, N.J. - Relive the excitement of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic with a Watch Party featuring ECHL players, alumni, coaches and the women of the PWHPA who participated in the game. The ECHL will host an online watch party on Facebook Watch featuring the NHL Network broadcast of the game on the originally scheduled 2020-21 Season Opening Night, Friday, October 16, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET.

John Peterson, broadcaster of the Kalamazoo Wings, will host the party, featuring live commentary and interviews with participants from the game. Other segments will feature trivia - giving fans the opportunity to win ECHL prizes - fan cams and more.

Fans can get involved and be featured in the broadcast by tagging #ECHLAtHome on Twitter, or by emailing [email protected] with their fan cam videos including Kiss Cam, Dance Cam, Simba Cam, Pet Cam and Summer Fun Cam wearing their favorite ECHL jerseys and attire, as well as commenting and submitting their questions throughout the Watch Party.

"Although the initial 2020-21 Season has been delayed, this opportunity is a great way to bring our fans together and celebrate the original ECHL Opening Night," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. "The 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic was a great event with some very memorable moments, and we are looking forward to the ability to re-capture that experience and bring us all virtually together."

