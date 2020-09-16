Growlers Sign Forward Brendan Soucie

September 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the club has signed South Dennis, Massachusetts native Brendan Soucie to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the upcoming 2020-21 ECHL season.

Soucie, a 25-year-old left-handed forward, played four seasons of NCAA collegiate hockey with Army at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he appeared in a total of 111 games between 2016 and 2020, including three full seasons with former Growler netminder Parker Gahagen between the pipes.

The 5'10", 190-pounder scored 33 goals and added 28 assists for 61 points during his college career, including an impressive rookie campaign in 2016-17, where he scored 15 goals in just 35 games and won AHA Conference Rookie of the Week honours on three separate occasions.

