Matt Sauer Named Southeast League Pitcher of the Week
July 6, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release
Earlier today, the Southeast League announced, Tarpons RHP Matt Sauer was named Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 28th - July 4th. During that week, Sauer made one appearance, throwing six(6) innings, giving up one hit while striking out ten.
