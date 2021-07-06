Matt Sauer Named Southeast League Pitcher of the Week

Earlier today, the Southeast League announced, Tarpons RHP Matt Sauer was named Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 28th - July 4th. During that week, Sauer made one appearance, throwing six(6) innings, giving up one hit while striking out ten.

