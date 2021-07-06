July 6 Game Postponed Due to Tropical Storm Elsa

Lakeland, FL - Tuesday's scheduled Low-A Southeast League game against the Palm Beach Cardinals at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been postponed due to the threat of Tropical Storm Elsa and its potential impact on our area. The Tampa Bay area is currently under tropical storm warnings and watches.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, July 8 at 4:00 p.m. Gates to Publix Field will open at 3:30 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes following completion of the first game. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

The series is now scheduled to begin with a single game on Wednesday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday is All-You-Can-Eat night and the all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat for one price including hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages, Little Caesar's Pizza, popcorn, pretzels and chips you can eat from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

All paid tickets may be exchanged for any 2021 Flying Tigers home game. Complimentary tickets may not be exchanged. While paid tickets are good for admission to any regular season game, they are not valid for any promotion. Participation for all-you-can-eat or Sunday brunch requires the purchase of a full price all-you-can-eat or Sunday brunch ticket.

For questions regarding tickets, please contact the Baycare Box Office at (863) 413-4140.

