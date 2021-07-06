Mets Return to Clover Park Today for Series vs. Fort Myers

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park for an action-packed six-game home series vs. the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Twin) Tuesday-Sunday.

Highlighting the home stand are Military Appreciation Nights Thursday-Saturday, Dollar Night on Thursday, R.E.D. T-shirt giveaway on Friday and postgame fireworks on Saturday.

As part of the Mets Military Appreciation week, the team will wear special military-themed jerseys Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Those game worn jerseys can be bid on via auction on the LiveSource app (free to download). Bidding begin Tuesday and ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m. All proceeds go towards the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 556 Health and Welfare fund to help local veterans.

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. The games on Wednesday and Sunday start at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com, over the phone by calling 772-871-2115 or at the box office (Sunday and Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 2 p.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 4 p.m.-8 p.m.).

The following is a full list of events at the Clover Park for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

-Jersey auction begins on the LiveSource app.

Wednesday - 12:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Military Appreciation Night 1: All active duty military members and veterans can pick up a free ticket at the box office by showing their military ID courtesy of VVA Chapter 556.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Military Appreciation Night 2: All active duty military members and veterans can pick up a free ticket at the box office by showing their military ID courtesy of A&G Concrete Pools.

-First 1,500 fans receive a free R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed) T-Shirt courtesy of Fiserv.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Military Appreciation Night 3: All active duty military members and veterans can pick up a free ticket at the box office by showing their military ID.

-Postgame fireworks presented by Seacoast Bank!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

-Jersey auction ends at 11:59 p.m.

