Marauders and Threshers Postponed Tuesday
July 6, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release
BRADENTON, Fla. - Due to the path of Tropical Storm Elsa, tonight's Marauders game at LECOM Park against the Clearwater Threshers has been postponed.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games on Thursday, July 8, beginning at 5 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets for Tuesday's game can be exchanged for any remaining Marauders home game, subject to availability.
Wednesday's game will be played as scheduled, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.
