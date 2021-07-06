Marauders and Threshers Postponed Tuesday

BRADENTON, Fla. - Due to the path of Tropical Storm Elsa, tonight's Marauders game at LECOM Park against the Clearwater Threshers has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games on Thursday, July 8, beginning at 5 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday's game can be exchanged for any remaining Marauders home game, subject to availability.

Wednesday's game will be played as scheduled, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

