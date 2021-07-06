Mighty Mussels Game Notes - July 6 at St. Lucie

July 6, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







The Mighty Mussels begin a 6-game series at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

LHP Denny Bentley makes his first career start for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP Luis Moreno of the Mets.

Coverage of tonight's game begins at 5:55 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

HARD- FOUGHT SPLIT

The Mighty Mussels walked off on the Bradenton Marauders for the second time in the series Sunday, getting a sacrifice fly from Willie Joe Garry Jr. to win 6-5. Misael Urbina tied the game in the tenth inning with a double to the wall in center to jump-start the rally. Fort Myers is now 6-6 against their geographical rivals.

PLAYOFFS ARE BACK!

Minor League Baseball announced last week that postseason baseball has returned for 2021. No playoffs were announced when the 2021 schedule was revealed in March, but MLB reversed course amidst the improving pandemic climate. The two teams with the best overall records in the Low-A Southeast will compete in a five-game championship series at the end of September. The Mighty Mussels remain the defending champions - having won the league's last title back in 2018.

NO LUCKY CLOVER NEEDED

The Mighty Mussels visit the newly-named Clover Park for the first time since renovations took place prior to the 2020 season. Fort Myers took five of six from St. Lucie at Hammond Stadium in early June. The Mussels' pitched the lights out in that series, posting a 1.63 ERA over the six games, striking out a whopping 72 batters in 49.2 innings (13.0 K/9) while holding the Mets to a .140 batting average. Offensively, the Mighty Mussels struck out only 36 times in six games (6 K/G, 18.4 K%)

Top Performers in June Series:

Morales: 4-15, 2 2B, 6 BB, 5 RBI (.876 OPS)

Sabato: 6-20, 2B, 4 BB (.767 OPS)

Severino: 6-20, 4 BB, 4 RBI (.717 OPS)

Varland: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K, 1 BB

Pichardo: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K, 2 BB (2 G)

CAVACO RETURNS

Prior to this week's series in Port St. Lucie, the Mighty Mussels added two key infielders to their active roster. Twins' 2019 first round pick Keoni Cavaco was reinstated from the injured list after suffering a concussion on June 10 in Jupiter. Cavaco was hitting .264 with 5 XBH and 10 walks in 28 games (.673 OPS) before the injury. Meanwhile, infielder Jesus Feliz was promoted from the FCL Twins after going 8-for-22 with 2 HR in six games (1.119 OPS). Feliz played exactly 13 innings at third base and shortstop in the FCL.

PITCHING PROWESS

After finishing with a losing record in May, the Mighty Mussels' pitching staff led a team-wide resurgence in June:

June Ranks (League, Low-A):

17-8 Record (2nd, 4th)

2.63 ERA (1st, 1st)

1.12 WHIP (2nd, 2nd)

.193 Opp. AVG (1st, 1st)

286 Strikeouts (1st, 2nd - San Jose)

92 Walks (Fewest, 8th Fewest)

FRESH FACES

The Mighty Mussels roster currently features seven ranked prospects, six of which are active. All of them are position players:

1B Aaron Sabato - No. 5 (MLB Pipeline)

SS Keoni Cavaco - No. 7 (The Athletic)

OF Misael Urbina - No. 8 (MLB Pipeline)

2B/OF Alerick Soularie - No. 14 (MLB Pipeline)

SS Will Holland - No. 20 (MLB Pipeline)

2B Yunior Severino - No. 28 (Baseball America)

C Charles Mack - No. 40 (Baseball America)

MISCELLANEOUS MUSSELS NOTES

- 22-2 when leading after 8 innings

- 12-6 against the East division

- Robo umpires used in 67% of games

- 5 players signed as free agents in 2021

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.