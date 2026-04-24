Matt Levy: USL League One Save of the Week Winner: Week 7
Published on April 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video
Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
Check out the Charlotte Independence Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from April 24, 2026
- The Autumn Gold & Black Primed for Prinx Tires USL Cup Debut at Louisville City FC - Fort Wayne FC
- Kickers Host Charlotte Independence to Begin USL Cup Play - Richmond Kickers
- One Knox SC Teams up with Clean Eatz - One Knoxville SC
- Ualefi Reis to Miss Rest of Season - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Sarasota Paradise Launch Youth Academy - Sarasota Paradise
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Independence Stories
- Defender Kevin Riascos Undergoes Right Knee Surgery
- Charlotte Independence Continues Running Rivalry with Richmond in USL Cup
- One Knoxville SC Scores Late to Defeat Charlotte Independence 2-1
- Independence Head to One Knox for Playoff Rematch
- Charlotte Independence Bows out of U.S. Open Cup to Charlotte FC