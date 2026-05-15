USL1 Charlotte Independence

Matt Levy: USL League One Save of the Week Winner: Week 10

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence YouTube Video


Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!

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United Soccer League One Stories from May 15, 2026


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