Matt Canterino, Breckin Williams Go on Injured List

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that right-handed pitchers Matt Canterino and Breckin Williams have both been placed on the seven-day injured list retroactive to August 20. These moves are announced in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins as disseminated by Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Canterino is 1-0 with a microscopic 0.86 earned run average across five starts for Cedar Rapids. He has struck out 43 batters in 21 innings pitched featuring eight strikeouts out of 10 batters faced August 15 at the Peoria Chiefs in his last appearance. The former Rice Owl was the 54th pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft and was selected by Minnesota during the second round.

Williams posted a 2-0 record, one hold, and a 2.51 earned run average over 12 relief appearances with the Kernels. The former Missouri Tiger picked up victories July 11 versus the Peoria Chiefs and August 17 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. He was signed by the Twins as a minor-league free agent July 5 following his tenure in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

After these transactions, the Kernels have 27 active players on the roster along with nine men on the injured list and one individual on the restricted list.

Cedar Rapids continues its 2021 season Saturday at 6:35 p.m. with the fifth contest of its six-game series versus the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Kernels right-hander Cody Laweryson (1-3, 5.06) will face Timber Rattlers right-hander Justin Jarvis (1-6, 6.29), and fans that are unable to attend the tilt can follow the action on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Postgame fireworks presented by Fleet Farm are scheduled to follow Saturday's game at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Fireworks are on tap for every Saturday home date throughout the 2021 Cedar Rapids Kernels regular season.

