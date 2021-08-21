River Bandits Sweep Doubleheader from Cubs

Game 1:

The resumption of Thursday night's game started with a bang. Quad Cities began the day with the bases loaded and two outs and their best hitter, Michael Massey, at the plate. Massey was facing Matteo Bocchi who had just entered the game and took him deep for a grand slam to make it 4-0 in the third inning.

Tons of offense would follow as the Cubs had homers from Luis Vazquez and Yontahan Perlaza along with an RBI triple from Bryce Ball. Gavin Stupienski had his first multi-homer game, batting in the eighth spot for the River Bandits.

The Cubs entered the home half of the ninth trailing 12-4 and would make it a game. Perlaza knocked in two with a double, Tyler Durna drove in a run with a single and Alexander Canario did the same to make it a 12-8 ballgame.

With the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate, Bryce Windham struck out to end the game.

Game 2:

The teams traded runs in the early going but a William Hancock homer in the sixth gave Quad Cities a 4-1 lead in a game that was trending the way of a pitcher's duel. Chris Clarke allowed just three earned runs in six innings for South Bend and C.J. Eldred didn't allow an earned run, one unearned, in his five innings.

South Bend got right back in it in the bottom of the sixth when Bradlee Beesley absolutely pelted a two-run shot to left field. He could watch the no-doubter the whole way because off the bat everyone knew it was a round-tripper. Harrison Wenson was hit by a pitch in the helmet with the bases loaded later in the inning to tie the game.

No one scored in the seventh so the game would go to extras.

A miscommunication between Canario in right and Liam Spence at second base on a shallow pop-up cost the Cubs a run and they would lose by a single run margin, 5-6. The Cubs scored a run in the bottom of the eighth and had the tying-run on base again but Jake Washer struck out to end the game.

