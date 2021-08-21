Windham Homers and Espinoza Dazzles in Cubs Win

Anderson Espinoza is nearing the end of his first season back on the mound in Minor League Baseball since 2016, and tonight was easily his most dominant outing of the season. Espinoza came over to the Cubs in a one-for-one trade that sent Jake Marisnick to San Diego. Two Tommy John surgeries shelved him for the last four years and now in his first year healthy since he had been eased back into a starting role and not thrown more than 3.1 innings all season. Tonight he dominated over five innings, allowing just one base hit, no runs, walking three and striking out seven.

Espinoza picked up his first win of the season as the Cubs knocked off the River Bandits 4-2.

The game was scoreless into the bottom of the fourth when South Bend's offense produced two runs on RBI singles from Tyler Durna (2-4, RBI, R) and Bryce Windham (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R).

Windham tallied another RBI on a solo-shot in the sixth, his second homer of the 2021 season. Luis Vazquez singled a run in later in the inning to give the Cubs a 4-0 lead; the hit gave Vazquez a six-game hitting streak since returning off the 60-day IL last Sunday.

Bailey Horn (2 IP, H, R, BB, K) and Eduarniel Nuñez (2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, K) took the Cubs the rest of the way in relief.

Yonathan Perlaza (3-4, R) singled three times in the game and has now been on base in 24-of-25 games dating back to July 16.

Next up: The Cubs look to split the series with a win tomorrow and will turn to Max Bain (3-6, 5.82) on the hill against Anthony Veneziano (3-4, 4.38), the same matchup from the series opener on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 2:05 pm ET. Gates will open at noon.

