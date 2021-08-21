Espino and Valera Power Captains to Win

(Dayton, OH) - George Valera reached base six times, including a home run, and Daniel Espino struck out 10 in five scoreless innings to carry the Lake County Captains (51-44) to a 9-2 win over the Dayton Dragons (50-45) at Day Air Ballpark on Saturday night.

Espino (1-4) earned his first win as a Captain and reached double digit strikeouts for the fourth consecutive start. He allowed one hit and walked three.

Valera opened the scoring for the Captains in the top of the first inning. After a Quentin Holmes infield single, Valera connected for his 16th home run of the season on a two-run shot to center field to put Lake County in front 2-0.

The Captains added on to their lead in the second. Victor Nova led off by hooking a double down the right field line. With two outs, Wilfri Peralta lined a single to right field. Nova slid in safely to home and Peralta advanced to second on the throw. Holmes was up next and struck out swinging but the ball got away from Dragons catcher Mat Nelson allowing Holmes to reach and Peralta moved to third. With runners on the corners, Valera walked to load the bases. Joe Naranjo was up next and he singled to right field that drove in both Peralta and Holmes and give the Captains a 5-0 lead.

Lake County added on in the fourth. The Captains loaded the bases against reliever John Ghyzel, who walked three batters. Jhonkensy Noel then ripped a one-out single through the left side to score Peralta. With two outs, Nova slammed a two-run double down the right field line that plated Valera and Naranjo. The three-run frame gave the Captains an 8-0 lead.

Dayton erased the Captains' shutout in the sixth. Michael Siani reached on an infield single and Matt McLain followed with a ground ball single through the left side. Juan Martinez then hit a soft liner that took one hop at shortstop and ate up Peralta. Siani scored from second on the error for the Dragons' first run. Victor Ruiz then hit a sacrifice fly to center that brought home McLain to cut the Captains' lead to 8-2.

The Captains tacked on an insurance run in the top of the eighth. With one out, Peralta drew a walk. After a Holmes strikeout, Valera came to the plate. Peralta stole second base and went to third when the throw went into center field. Then Valera poked a single to left field for an RBI, driving in Peralta and giving the Captains a 9-2 lead.

Christian Roa (1-1) took the loss for Dayton. He allowed five runs in three innings on six hits. He walked one and struck out six.

Mason Hickman is scheduled to start the final game of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Day Air Ballpark is scheduled for 2:09 p.m.

