Match Preview: Republic FC at Las Vegas Lights FC

September 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC closes out a busy week with a trip to Sin City and a contest with Las Vegas Lights FC. Vegas is looking to secure its first playoff appearance in club history and currently sits above the playoff line. With five weeks remaining, Sacramento sits second in the conference with seven opportunities to create some distance in the West.

At a Glance: #LVvSAC

Saturday, September 21

Kickoff 7:30 p.m. PT

Cashman Field (Las Vegas, NV)

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Republic FC - The Latest

Playing its second game in five days, Republic FC came out strong in Wednesday's away match against New Mexico United, but the Quails couldn't keep pace and fell to the Black & Yellow 1-3. It was the fifth straight match that Mark Briggs' squad has held the opponent scoreless through the first 45 minutes, but New Mexico would break out for three goals in quick succession to become the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff berth.

Sebastian Herrera netted his third goal of the campaign and has scored in two consecutive matches for the first time this year. The assist came from Kieran Phillips, who has now contributed a goal or an assist in each of the last three matches. With Herrera's goal, the Indomitable Club continues to lead the league with 13 goals scored by substitutes.

Mark Briggs' squad remains in second place in the table with seven regular season games on the schedule, including a home rematch with top-seeded New Mexico United on Sunday, September 29.

Know Your Opponent

Las Vegas Lights FC is on the brink of securing its first-ever postseason berth. The squad is currently sitting in 5th place on 40 points, but still just three points behind Memphis and the opportunity to host a first-round playoff contest.

The Nevada side picked up a point in a 0-0 draw against Monterey Bay F.C. last weekend. The scoreless outing ended Lights FC's 13-game scoring streak, but tied its all-time record of nine consecutive undefeated matches at home.

Former Republic FC Academy Director Dennis Sanchez, along with Republic FC alumni and team captain Ivan Mirkovic, has led Las Vegas to its best season yet. With five weeks remaining, they have already earned 21 more points than last year and are just 13 points away from tying the largest year-over-year points increase in league history.

Khori Bennett is leading the way with 11 goals, tied for third in the club's all-time record book for single-season scoring. The Jamaican forward was recently selected as the Week 26 Player of the Week and was awarded Player of the Month for June.

Head-to-Head

Sacramento has the edge in the all-time series with the Lights, with seven wins, three losses, and three draws. When they met in July, however, it was Las Vegas that came away with three points as Christian Pinzón snuck in a low shot from the edge of the 18-yard box.

When they faced off at Cashman Field last year, Republic FC came home with a 2-1 victory highlighted by Russell Cicerone's epic diving header that earned Goal of the Week honors.

