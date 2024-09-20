Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Travels to Seaside for a Matchup with the Union

After a massive three points at The Champ on a record breaking night for goalkeeper Colin Shutler, Orange County SC heads on the road again to the Golden State's Central Coast as they face Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday, September 21 at 7:00 PM. The Black and Orange are in search of a road victory to continue their Push to the Playoffs, while the Crisp and Kelp fight for their playoff lives.

THE CRISP AND KELP AMONGST MURKY WATERS

Monterey Bay FC enter Saturday's contest in 11th place in the Western Conference. The Union are still alive in the playoff race thanks to a goalless draw with Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field. They have managed to grab results in two of their last four matches, despite not scoring a goal. While they have had some struggles with their recent form, they have been strong in their defense of Cardinale Stadium. They have earned points in 10 of their 14 home matches and have done a good job at keeping teams off the scoreboard, posting a 1.00 Goals Allowed Average. Southern California native Tristan Trager leads Monterey Bay with 10 goal contributions (8 G, 2 A). Goalkeeper Antony Siaha leads the USL Championship in saves made so far this season with 102 saves, but has not featured for MBFC since August 31.

2024 Regular Season Record: 7-13-8 (11th in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 24 I Goals Allowed: 36 I Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch

M Walmer Martinez

F Tristan Trager

JAMISON SHINES, SHUTLER SETS RECORDS IN VICTORY

Orange County SC is coming off their first victory since July 20 in a 1-0 defeat of USL Championship newcomers Rhode Island FC last Saturday on Local Heroes Night. #NextWave forward Bryce Jamison tallied his fifth goal of the season, beating the Rhode Island goalkeeper from a sharp angle on the right side. A six save shutout from goalkeeper Colin Shutler preserved the points for the County Boys. The performance earned Shutler a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week bench and cemented himself in the OCSC record books once again, becoming the new all-time club leader in saves (146) surpassing former goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky (145). 16-year-old #NextWave defender Pedro Guimaraes made his first career USL Championship start, playing 70 minutes and contributing to the clean sheet. After busting one streak on Saturday, the Black and Orange now look to record their first road victory in over five months (2-0 W @ Memphis 901 FC, 04/06/24). After the returns of forward Thomas Amang and midfielder Kevin Partida last Saturday, the club is at its healthiest point since that last road victory. A positive sign entering Saturday's match.

Players to Watch

D Pedro Guimaraes

F Bryce Jamison

All-time record

Orange County SC is 6-2-1 all-time against Monterey Bay FC

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 2 - 0 Monterey Bay FC (Championship Stadium, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: Thomas Amang 6' (OCSC), Ethan Zubak 82' (OCSC)

